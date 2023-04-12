Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.89. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATK shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $710,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,654,283.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,010. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

