Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $971,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average of $178.07. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $242.66.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.42.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

