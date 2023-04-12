Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,443,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,423,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,172,000 after acquiring an additional 129,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 428,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LANC stock opened at $202.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.22. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $214.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.69.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

