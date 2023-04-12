Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $371,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 26.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in LTC Properties by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its stake in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.94%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

