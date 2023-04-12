Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,684,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 29,419 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.