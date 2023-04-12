Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank grew its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 174,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.12.

NYSE GIS opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.91.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

