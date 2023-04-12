Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

NYSE:PSA opened at $314.05 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

