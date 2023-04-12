Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Avanos Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 16.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $217.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

