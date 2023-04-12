Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 72.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $170.30 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $258.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

