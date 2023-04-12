Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 71.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 4.96.

MARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

