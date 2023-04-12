Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 11,091 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,091 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,883,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,593,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,554,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.36 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

