Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 141 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 11,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $468.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $460.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

