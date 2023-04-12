Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 444 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 153.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Movado Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on Movado Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE MOV opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.27 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 12.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.28%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

