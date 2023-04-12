Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Down 0.1 %

EXEL opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,654,524.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $254,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,126.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $778,989.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,654,524.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.