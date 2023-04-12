Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is TTP Investments Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

TTP Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 2.4% of TTP Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TTP Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $469.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

