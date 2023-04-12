FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Enrique A. Conterno Sells 1,869 Shares

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $36,482.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,476,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.80. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FibroGen by 2,689.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after buying an additional 894,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $12,641,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $9,887,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $9,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FGEN shares. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

