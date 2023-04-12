Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 362 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

BRO opened at $58.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $58.09. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

