Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 550 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after buying an additional 1,736,583 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,089,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,758,000 after buying an additional 66,356 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 235,014 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

Insider Activity

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LW opened at $108.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.15. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.59 and a twelve month high of $109.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.95%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

