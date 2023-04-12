Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 796 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Jabil by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 18,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,454,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,791,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 18,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $1,454,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,791,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,021 shares of company stock worth $7,459,241 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

