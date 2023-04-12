Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,230 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,515,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth about $39,698,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 407.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,188,000 after buying an additional 818,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,866,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,251,000 after acquiring an additional 595,068 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.89.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.90%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

