Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Harley-Davidson Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE HOG opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $51.77.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Articles
