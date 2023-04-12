Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 566 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 64,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 32,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $38.52.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

