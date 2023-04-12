Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 600 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bunge were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $95.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

