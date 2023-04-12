Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Markel were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,465,132.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,316.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,064.09 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,302.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,278.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 82.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.