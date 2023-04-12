Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 66,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.57. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 615.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 955,690 shares of company stock worth $57,787,151. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

