Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 22.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $5,700,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 757,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period.

Shares of RNP stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $26.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

