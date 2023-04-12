Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

