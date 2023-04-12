Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Entergy Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Entergy stock opened at $110.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entergy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is 79.41%.
Entergy Company Profile
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.