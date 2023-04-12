Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atmos Energy Price Performance

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $116.37 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.90.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Further Reading

