Fifth Third Bancorp Has $263,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 73.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

Watsco Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $310.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $343.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

