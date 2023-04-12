Fifth Third Bancorp Has $266,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $49.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

