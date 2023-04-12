Fifth Third Bancorp Has $283,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in F5 were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of F5 by 5,766.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of F5 by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of F5 by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $145.75 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average is $145.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.08, for a total transaction of $339,130.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,414,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,813. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.21.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

