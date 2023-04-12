Fifth Third Bancorp Has $297,000 Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 330.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JKHY stock opened at $153.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.91.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

