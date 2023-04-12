Fifth Third Bancorp Has $298,000 Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $294.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.92. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOH. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

