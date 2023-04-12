Fifth Third Bancorp Has $301,000 Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,590,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NFG. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

