Fifth Third Bancorp Has $312,000 Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,819 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,909,926 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $761,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,798 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,637 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after buying an additional 761,726 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

BEN opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.26. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.