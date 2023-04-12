Fifth Third Bancorp Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after buying an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.61.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.02. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $196.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,797.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,901.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

