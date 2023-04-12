Fifth Third Bancorp Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.89 and a 200-day moving average of $184.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $226.70.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

