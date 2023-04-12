Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

