Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

