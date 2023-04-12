Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 10,516 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $20.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

