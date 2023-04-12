Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 180 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,058.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,423,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $69.47 and a one year high of $90.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

