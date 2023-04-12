Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,954 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Livent were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 331,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 71,425 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 21,252 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 221,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 355,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. Bank of America upgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Livent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Livent in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.17.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

