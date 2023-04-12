Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 516 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE FLT opened at $215.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.