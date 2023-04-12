Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 83 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

NYSE BURL opened at $197.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.06 and its 200 day moving average is $187.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.