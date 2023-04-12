Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 964 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 549.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase Stock Down 0.0 %

NetEase Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.65. The company has a market cap of $58.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

