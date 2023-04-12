Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after buying an additional 423,260 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $52.06.

Insider Activity

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 141.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares in the company, valued at $368,814,668.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

