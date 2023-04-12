Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Advantage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

