First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $13 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.4% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $99.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $158.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares in the company, valued at $52,555,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.