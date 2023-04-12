First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at $31,439,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in First Horizon by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,470,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

