Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 7.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,604,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,198,000 after purchasing an additional 383,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Flowserve by 61.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

